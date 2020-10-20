Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ: BIPC):

10/13/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/22/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/12/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $73,460,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $56,323,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17,471.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $41,047,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $24,682,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

