Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $648.64

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $648.64 and traded as high as $704.69. Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) shares last traded at $697.30, with a volume of 787,814 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 760.50 ($9.94).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 693.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 648.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

