Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Saint Jean Carbon Inc (OTCMKTS:TORVF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc researches, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the graphite, gold, molybdenum, lithium, copper, and rhenium properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Torch River Resources Ltd.

