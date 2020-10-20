Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.55

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.55 and traded as high as $9.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 4,591,753 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.55.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The mining company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$176.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alacer Gold Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

