Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.05

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.05 and traded as high as $6.99. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 121,087 shares traded.

BDT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $356.95 million and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.05.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$282.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.8112036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

