Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.43

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $3.04. Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 71,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) from C$2.60 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $385.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 15,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total transaction of C$45,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,491,771 shares in the company, valued at C$44,054,983.84.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

