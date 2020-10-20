AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.76

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $6.06. AGF Management shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 119,397 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGF.B. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities raised AGF Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.76. The stock has a market cap of $461.22 million and a P/E ratio of 5.55.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

