Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.48

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $131.48 and traded as high as $154.46. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $150.97, with a volume of 2,554,832 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day moving average is $131.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

