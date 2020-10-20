Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.82

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.82 and traded as high as $24.79. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 2,892,588 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $878.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.82.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust will post 3.3184108 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.