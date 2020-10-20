First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.14

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.14 and traded as high as $20.46. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 487,625 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 170.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.