Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.95. Envela shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 29,418 shares changing hands.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Envela by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

