Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.77

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.77 and traded as high as $70.86. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 22,460 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.