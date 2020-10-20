Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.99

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.99 and traded as high as $14.95. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 1,575,733 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,529 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.