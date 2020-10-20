San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.83. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 40,321 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.53.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 75.53% and a return on equity of 98.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 219,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 311,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

