Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $1.77. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 3,418 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $41.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 81.70% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 42,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,970 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 263,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

