Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.76

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.76 and traded as high as $34.53. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 88,492 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SCVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

The firm has a market cap of $468.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $51,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 30,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,222.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 302,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

