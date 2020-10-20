Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fc Global Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fc Global Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brookfield Infrastructure
Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brookfield Infrastructure
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $648.64
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $648.64
Saint Jean Carbon Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
Saint Jean Carbon Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
Alacer Gold Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.55
Alacer Gold Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.55
Bird Construction Inc. Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.05
Bird Construction Inc. Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.05
Imperial Metals Co. Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.43
Imperial Metals Co. Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.43


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report