OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. OmniTek Engineering shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 17,052 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications.

