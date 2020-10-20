AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,184.97

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4,184.97 and traded as high as $4,575.00. AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) shares last traded at $4,509.00, with a volume of 109,236 shares traded.

AVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 3,775 ($49.32) to GBX 4,125 ($53.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,209 ($54.99).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,804.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,184.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.62.

In other news, insider Craig Hayman sold 62,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,750 ($62.06), for a total value of £2,952,980 ($3,858,087.27). Also, insider James Kidd sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,116 ($66.84), for a total value of £20,975.60 ($27,404.76).

About AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

