Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 1,530,716 shares traded.

GPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

