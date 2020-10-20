Shiner International (OTCMKTS:UECN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shiner International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UECN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Shiner International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 99,991 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Shiner International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UECN)

Shiner International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) tobacco films, coated films, color printing products, advanced films, and water based coatings in Chinese China, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiner International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiner International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brookfield Infrastructure
Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brookfield Infrastructure
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $648.64
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $648.64
Saint Jean Carbon Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
Saint Jean Carbon Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01
Alacer Gold Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.55
Alacer Gold Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.55
Bird Construction Inc. Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.05
Bird Construction Inc. Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.05
Imperial Metals Co. Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.43
Imperial Metals Co. Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.43


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report