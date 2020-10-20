Shiner International (OTCMKTS:UECN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shiner International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UECN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Shiner International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 99,991 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Shiner International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UECN)

Shiner International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) tobacco films, coated films, color printing products, advanced films, and water based coatings in Chinese China, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America.

