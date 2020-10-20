Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.98

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.98 and traded as high as $37.07. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 81,729 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.09.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.
