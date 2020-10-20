Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.98

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.98 and traded as high as $37.07. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 81,729 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1,848.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 826.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 463.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.