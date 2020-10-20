First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.94

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.94 and traded as high as $18.48. First Defiance Financial shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 100,440 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $678.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

