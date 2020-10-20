Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.26

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $11.85. Meridian Bancorp shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 121,289 shares trading hands.

EBSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $611.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth $190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 429.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 84,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

