Alliance One International (NYSE:AOI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE:AOI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.40. Alliance One International shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 2,969,800 shares changing hands.

About Alliance One International (NYSE:AOI)

Alliance One International, Inc purchases, processes, packs, stores, and ships leaf tobacco for the manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products worldwide. It operates through North America and Other Regions segments. The company is involved in processing and selling flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are used in international brand cigarettes.

