American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $17.80. American Superconductor shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 362,237 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.99.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 32.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

