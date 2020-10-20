Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.02

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $11.60. Pluristem Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 390,366 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSTI shares. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 139,006 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,437,322.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,848,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,794,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 348,787 shares of company stock worth $3,309,550. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.