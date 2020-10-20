ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -1.00

Media coverage about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ConocoPhillips earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the energy producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected ConocoPhillips’ score:

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of COP opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

