TFI International (TFII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

Shares of TFII opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.23.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

