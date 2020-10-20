Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.95

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $3.64. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 2,570,173 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNW shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 606,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 91,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

