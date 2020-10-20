Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.91

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.91 and traded as high as $33.90. Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 118,894 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 32.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

