Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.06

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $4.75. Edap Tms shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 139,862 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $137.16 million, a PE ratio of 473.47 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Edap Tms SA will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $615,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edap Tms by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 114,195 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

