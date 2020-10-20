Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.14

Headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news sentiment score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

