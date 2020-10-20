Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL) Shares Up 0.2%

Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 862 ($11.26) and last traded at GBX 862 ($11.26). 3,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 195,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.24).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 850.59. The firm has a market cap of $629.07 million and a PE ratio of 17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 70.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

About Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL)

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

