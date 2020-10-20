Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.62

Sterlite Industries India Limited (NYSE:SLT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.62 and traded as high as $31.05. Sterlite Industries India shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 18 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62.

About Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT)

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (Sterlite) is a non-ferrous metals and mining company. The Company operates in three segments: Copper, Phosphoric Acid and other business segment. Copper consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod, anode slime and dore. The other business segment consists of Aluminium Foils.

