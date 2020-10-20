Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Trading 3% Higher

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. 401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUSQF)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TearLab Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05
TearLab Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.98
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.98
First Defiance Financial Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.94
First Defiance Financial Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.94
Meridian Bancorp Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.26
Meridian Bancorp Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.26
Alliance One International Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Alliance One International Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
American Superconductor Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53
American Superconductor Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report