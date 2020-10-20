Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Trading 3% Higher

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. 401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

