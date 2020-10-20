Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report sales of $252.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $266.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.80 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $155.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $991.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $938.50 million to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.53 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPE. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 983,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 3,100,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 498,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $180.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

