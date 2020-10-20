Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Down 12.2% in September

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 10,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ATVI stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.28.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $5,735,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

