Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Decreases By 12.2%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

DFDDF opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. DFDS A/S has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides ferry shipping services and transport solutions in Europe and Turkey. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services.

