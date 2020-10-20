SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Short Interest Update

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 42,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,191.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,725,896. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SVMK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SVMK by 15.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SVMK by 349.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 255,990 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. SVMK has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

