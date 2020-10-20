Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Down 12.3% in September

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE EOD opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.