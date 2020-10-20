Short Interest in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Rises By 17.5%

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

APTS opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $267.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

APTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.9% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 37,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,656 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

