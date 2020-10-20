Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Down 12.3% in September

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Richard R. Porter sold 2,187 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $64,341.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $368,514.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 176.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 47.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 180,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hurco Companies during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

HURC opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The company has a market cap of $203.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.71. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $39.38.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.38 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.