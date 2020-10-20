Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE PNR opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pentair by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 251,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 70,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 458,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 50,890 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 49,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

