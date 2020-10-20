Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Update

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Primeenergy Resources has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $170.99.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $230,813.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $574,625. Company insiders own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 1,261.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

