Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 7,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages have commented on RDS.A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.