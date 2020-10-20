BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) (TSE:ZAG) Shares Down 0.2%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) (TSE:ZAG) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.69 and last traded at C$16.69. Approximately 125,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 151,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.73.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

