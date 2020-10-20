AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Trading 1.2% Higher

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.97. 122,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 66,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 355.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 48,433 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000.

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 Trading Up 0.5%
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Shares Down 0.2%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Trading 1.2% Higher
Webster Financial Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Sherwin-Williams Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Traders Buy High Volume of Corsair Gaming Call Options
