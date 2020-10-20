Webster Financial (WBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WBS opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

