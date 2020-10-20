Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.68 per share for the quarter. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 21.75-23.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $21.75-$23.25 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $681.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $693.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.55. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $725.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.95.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

